TILLING, FRANCIS EDWARD "ED" RODERICK March 28, 1951 – April 13, 2020 Peacefully passed with family by his side and in his heart at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Predeceased by his proud parents Francis and Janetje Tilling. Beloved husband of Jane for nearly 40 years. Loving and cherished father of Amanda (Matthew), Rebecca and Kyle. Proud grandfather of Abbigail and Grayson. In the most precious goodbye, it is believed that an angel has returned to heaven. The life of this man was one of honour, love, value and integrity. He committed his life to years of service in corrections and to others; the ripples of lives transformed will continue to bring more balance and peace to this world. We know this earned him a beautiful spot in paradise where he is smiling down with all his charm. Ed held deep love for his family and they are honoured to continue to share the legacy of his life story and will forever miss his tender heart. In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the RVH Foundation, specified to the Dialysis/Kidney Clinic Fund and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.