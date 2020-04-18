FRANCIS EDWARD RODERICK "ED" TILLING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TILLING, FRANCIS EDWARD "ED" RODERICK March 28, 1951 – April 13, 2020 Peacefully passed with family by his side and in his heart at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Predeceased by his proud parents Francis and Janetje Tilling. Beloved husband of Jane for nearly 40 years. Loving and cherished father of Amanda (Matthew), Rebecca and Kyle. Proud grandfather of Abbigail and Grayson. In the most precious goodbye, it is believed that an angel has returned to heaven. The life of this man was one of honour, love, value and integrity. He committed his life to years of service in corrections and to others; the ripples of lives transformed will continue to bring more balance and peace to this world. We know this earned him a beautiful spot in paradise where he is smiling down with all his charm. Ed held deep love for his family and they are honoured to continue to share the legacy of his life story and will forever miss his tender heart. In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life to be held in the future. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations in Ed's memory may be made to the RVH Foundation, specified to the Dialysis/Kidney Clinic Fund and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved