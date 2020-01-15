|
MILLER, DR. FRANCIS (FRANK) EDWARD WATSON Died peacefully following a short illness on January 12, 2020 at The Delhi Long Term Care Facility, Delhi, Ontario. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, 1932, Francis immigrated to Ontario, Canada, in 1957, where he lived out the rest of his life. He is survived by his wife Dr. Patricia M. Daenzer, his son David Miller and daughter-in-law Carolyn, daughter Louise and son-in-law David McLenithan. Grandchildren David, Stephen and Holly McLenithan and Sam and Riley Miller. Brother of Barbara Johnson. Friends may be received at THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, 62 Main St. N., Waterford, 519-443-5332, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the H-N Community Senior Support Services. www.thompsonmott funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 15, 2020