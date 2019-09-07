SCANLAN, Francis Eugene Born on a farm near Westport, Ont., on April 13, 1935. We regret to announce Eugene's passing on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Toronto. Predeceased by his parents John and Ethel (nee Herlehy) Scanlan, sisters Mary and Cecile (Francis Walsh) and brothers Terence, John (Mary McAllister), Wilfred, Joseph (Ina Etter), James, Rev. Father Gerald and Kevin. Survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. Longtime high school teacher in Toronto Catholic and Public School Boards after short stints of teaching in Thunder Bay, Milverton and New Liskeard. Eugene also spent two years as a volunteer teacher in Sierra Leone. He loved distance running with Longboat Roadrunners and curling at the former Mutual St. Arena. Loved the Toronto Blue Jays and the Oakland Raiders. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling & Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3055 Bloor St. W., Toronto, west of Royal York Rd., on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to Covenant House. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019