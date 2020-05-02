MAGUIRE, BA, FRANCIS GEORGE HERBERT Born August 3, 1935, at 47 Ezard St. (Craiglee Drive), Scarborough, Ontario. Died Age 84, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood, Ontario. Son of the late John "Herb" Maguire and "Margaret" Frances (nee Simmons). Predeceased by his wife Patricia Marie Lewin, in 1995, and baby son Michael Francis, in 1964. Survived by his daughter Mary Patricia and husband Kenneth Harvey, granddaughter Kathleen Harvey and husband Malcolm McSorley and four great-grandchildren, Edward Kenneth, Mary Rose, Henry Francis Clifford, Margaret Patricia Evelyn and his grandson Michael Harvey. Also survived by sister Shirley Anne Edmonds (late husband Beverly - 2017), sister-in-law Katherine McLean (Lewin) and her husband Donald McLean. A graduate of Collingwood Collegiate Institute and a draughtsman for 8 years in the Collingwood Shipyards Engineering drawing office. Retired after 32 years with the Collingwood Fire Department and Fire Chief for 17 years. A graduate from Wilfrid Laurier University with a BA in 1978, while working fulltime as a firefighter. As author of my own obituary, I've had special times of my life to remember and enjoy as I passed 84 years. Shirley and I were blessed to have parents to guide us through tough times, always with love. I had joy in Shirley and Bev's children and felt their sorrow for their daughter Lynn in her years of illness and death. The McLean, Fawcett and Kirby kids gave me a chance to create special memories that carried me through the years. I agreed when my wife Patricia said, "the best gift she ever received was the birth of our daughter Mary Patricia". Our daughter gifted us of with two grandchildren to enjoy. My granddaughter Katy and husband Malcolm McSorley, further gifted me with four great-grandchildren. Mary Elizabeth Cain, my partner and very best friend for over 25 years, you have been my rock through my personal problems, always there for guidance. My battle with cancer was eased with you at my side to steer me through each day with appointments and my 24-hour medical needs. In memory of my late wife Patricia's courageous 41 years, 10 months and 22 days battle with diabetes – donations to Juvenile Diabetes are appreciated. Cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Should you wish to celebrate my life, remember me as I passed through yours. A private family interment, Trinity United Church Cemetery, Collingwood. Arrangement entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Homes, Collingwood. Friends may visit Francis' online Book of Memories at fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.