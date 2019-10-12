THICKETT, Francis (Frank) Gerard Frank was taken from this earth on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Predeceased by his parents Gerarda and Frank Sr. as well as his sister Elaine and brother Paul. Survived by children Cameron (Lisa), Katie (Stephen Himmelman) and Christie. Frank will be fondly remembered by his Sister Mary and Brother Peter. Please contact Ridley Funeral Home at 416-259-3705 for visitation and service times. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation or to St. Michael's College School. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019