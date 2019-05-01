Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS GRANT MOFFAT. View Sign Service Information Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville , ON L6K 1E1 (905)-844-2600 Obituary

MOFFAT, FRANCIS GRANT April 4, 1923 – April 25, 2019 (Retired Imperial Oil Limited) Grant died on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Trillium Hospital, at the age of 96. He was the loving husband for 56 years of the late Marian (nee Collinson). Dear father of Frank (Helen), Bob (deceased) and Donald. Extremely proud grandfather of Tim (Kristin) and Peter. Predeceased by brothers Jack, Neil and Aleck Moffat. Loved and dearly missed by sisters-in-law Norma Moffat and Doris Cameron and by his many nieces and nephews of the Moffat, Duncan and Piper families. Many thanks to friendly visitor Dave Hutchison, for his many years of regular visits and to Kathy Bush for including dad in her daily canine excursions. Heartfelt thanks to Mike, Greg and Maureen Kozak for their assistance and support which allowed for dad to live at home. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Rd. W. (one block east of Kerr St., 905-844-2600) from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 with one hour prior visitation. Interment to take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Orono Cemetery in Orono, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Lion's Dog Guides or the Alzheimer Society would be welcomed. Visit our guestbook at

