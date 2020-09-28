HOLICK, FRANCIS JAMES MELVIN From Stouffville, at the age of 94, passed away at Victoria Manor in Lindsay, on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Mel, husband of the late Evelyn (nee LaBelle) is lovingly remembered by his family and friends. Service is being held on October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Scarborough. In lieu of flowers, donations to Markham/Stouffville Hospital and Victoria Manor Lindsay would be appreciated. Online donations and condolences may be made at www.mackeys.ca