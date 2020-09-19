HICKS, FRANCIS "FRANK" JOHN Died peacefully at his home in Toronto on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marjorie Doreen. Survived by his sister Gertie, his nephews Leonard Chilton (Cindy) and Michael Hicks (Michelle). When conditions permit gatherings, a celebration of Frank's life will be held. If desired, donations to St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Boulevard, Toronto M5M 2E2 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
.