FRANCIS JOHN "FRANK" HICKS
HICKS, FRANCIS "FRANK" JOHN Died peacefully at his home in Toronto on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Marjorie Doreen. Survived by his sister Gertie, his nephews Leonard Chilton (Cindy) and Michael Hicks (Michelle). When conditions permit gatherings, a celebration of Frank's life will be held. If desired, donations to St. Timothy's Anglican Church, 100 Old Orchard Boulevard, Toronto M5M 2E2 would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
