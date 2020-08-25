1/1
Francis Joseph (Frank) LAGASSE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAGASSE, Francis (Frank) Joseph Born in Newport Rhode Island October 25, 1921 Died in Toronto, Canada his beloved adopted homeland August 21, 2020 Beloved son of Mary Sullivan Lagasse and Fredrick Lagasse; beloved brother of Fred, John, Mary Naeder, William, and Clifford; and beloved uncle many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In his last years of confinement, Glenna Ingersoll and Marco Marquez were his dear friends and daily companions. They significantly assisted him in life's daily activities and made his confinement during his health deterioration and COVID-19 lockdown bearable. Veteran of WWII for the Canadian Army, Lance Corporal Lagasse was discharged from the Canadian Military after losing his left arm in Italy during a mission to deliver a message via motorcycle as a Dispatch Rider. Military Service and Honors: 1939-1945 Star; Italy Star, France Star, Germany Star; Defence Medal, Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and clasp. An active member of the Ontario War Amps, Frank was a frequent visitor over the decades to scores of his fellow veterans and amputees who were ill or confined. He was proudest of his military service to his beloved Canada. Despite the loss of his left arm he drove his own car until the age of 96. He taught himself how to sail a one-man sailboat when he was in his 50's. Until his recent illness, he walked and played 18 holes of golf a few times a week, hit two buckets of golf balls at the range when he wasn't playing and was a frequent competitor in local tournaments. In his 80's, he learned how to use a computer and did a significant amount of online reading about PTSD. He cooked and took care of himself up until recently. His fierce defence of his independence was well known to his family and doctors. His life was not easy. He did his very best to cope with the hand he was dealt. He will be missed. He now rests in true peace. Resting Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W.). Funeral Service to be held at Lynett Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please support Wounded Warriors Canada or The War Amps. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO
3299 DUNDAS ST
Toronto, ON M6P 2A5
(416) 767-1176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lynett Funeral Home - TORONTO

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved