LAGASSE, Francis (Frank) Joseph Born in Newport Rhode Island October 25, 1921 Died in Toronto, Canada his beloved adopted homeland August 21, 2020 Beloved son of Mary Sullivan Lagasse and Fredrick Lagasse; beloved brother of Fred, John, Mary Naeder, William, and Clifford; and beloved uncle many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In his last years of confinement, Glenna Ingersoll and Marco Marquez were his dear friends and daily companions. They significantly assisted him in life's daily activities and made his confinement during his health deterioration and COVID-19 lockdown bearable. Veteran of WWII for the Canadian Army, Lance Corporal Lagasse was discharged from the Canadian Military after losing his left arm in Italy during a mission to deliver a message via motorcycle as a Dispatch Rider. Military Service and Honors: 1939-1945 Star; Italy Star, France Star, Germany Star; Defence Medal, Canadian Volunteer Service Medal and clasp. An active member of the Ontario War Amps, Frank was a frequent visitor over the decades to scores of his fellow veterans and amputees who were ill or confined. He was proudest of his military service to his beloved Canada. Despite the loss of his left arm he drove his own car until the age of 96. He taught himself how to sail a one-man sailboat when he was in his 50's. Until his recent illness, he walked and played 18 holes of golf a few times a week, hit two buckets of golf balls at the range when he wasn't playing and was a frequent competitor in local tournaments. In his 80's, he learned how to use a computer and did a significant amount of online reading about PTSD. He cooked and took care of himself up until recently. His fierce defence of his independence was well known to his family and doctors. His life was not easy. He did his very best to cope with the hand he was dealt. He will be missed. He now rests in true peace. Resting Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m. at Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W.). Funeral Service to be held at Lynett Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please support Wounded Warriors Canada or The War Amps. Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca