QUINLAN, Francis (Frank) Joseph On Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Sunnybrook Hospital, from complications of diabetes. Dearly loved son of the Late Michael E. Quinlan and Helen C. Langley. Dear husband and best friend of Carol Charron, father of Paul and brother of Marie Dale, the Late John, Elizabeth LeGrand, Jimmy, Eleanor Dunn, Patricia Francis and Bernard and uncle to 14 nieces and nephews. Visitation at Blessed Trinity Parish, 3220 Bayview Ave. (just north of Finch) on Friday April 12th from 10:00 a.m., followed by Celebration of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Toronto at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019