FRANCIS JOSEPH WOLFE
WOLFE, FRANCIS JOSEPH It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Frank on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 97. Beloved husband for 74 years of Nina Jocelyn (Jo), father of Alan (Nancy), Sandra (Steven), Doug (Carol), Linda (Bruce) and Leslie (John), grandfather of Stephanie, Paul, David, Melissa, Jennifer, Kendra, Dylan, Kevin, Christopher, Katherine, Jessica, Connor, Jeremy and Jacqueline. He was also a great-grandfather to 7. Predeceased by his sister Margaret and his brothers Michael and John. Survived by his brother James. He was a longtime resident of Unionville and spent his last 6 years at Amica Unionville. The family appreciates the hard-working and caring staff who looked after him so well. Frank had many long and close friendships. He lived a long, full, happy and productive life. He had a successful career in real estate. Frank was particularly proud of his contribution as first President of the Hagerman Home and School Association and also served as the Treasurer of the Hagerman-Milliken School Board. He was an avid gardener and also enjoyed golf, curling and bridge. Funeral arrangements are being made at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2020.
