FRANCIS LAWRENCE "LARRY" DILLON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DILLON, FRANCIS LAWRENCE "LARRY" March 3, 1941 – May 19, 2020 At Sunnybrook Hospital "Palliative Care". Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Donovan). Lovingly remembered by his three daughters, Cheryl, Deborah, Shawna (Paul Machado); and grandchildren, Amy, Dillon, Jake, Connor, Anthony, Ryan, Julia; and great-grandchildren, Karlee, Lexi and Zayden. Sister-in-law, Barbara Anne Dillon. Brothers and sister, Jo-Anne (Stan Seggie), Michael (Marianne), Gerry and Paul. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, James and Mary, his sister Margaret (Peg), brothers, Bill, Martin, Donny and Dale. Larry was a faithful parishioner and multi-task helper at St. Eugene's Chapel, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, since his teenage years. He was a retired longtime employee of Min-Chem Canada. Due to the Corona Virus / COVID19 Pandemic Restrictions, there will be a private cremation followed by burial. At a later date a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Donations in memory of Larry to a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved