DILLON, FRANCIS LAWRENCE "LARRY" March 3, 1941 – May 19, 2020 At Sunnybrook Hospital "Palliative Care". Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Donovan). Lovingly remembered by his three daughters, Cheryl, Deborah, Shawna (Paul Machado); and grandchildren, Amy, Dillon, Jake, Connor, Anthony, Ryan, Julia; and great-grandchildren, Karlee, Lexi and Zayden. Sister-in-law, Barbara Anne Dillon. Brothers and sister, Jo-Anne (Stan Seggie), Michael (Marianne), Gerry and Paul. Sadly missed by extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, James and Mary, his sister Margaret (Peg), brothers, Bill, Martin, Donny and Dale. Larry was a faithful parishioner and multi-task helper at St. Eugene's Chapel, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, since his teenage years. He was a retired longtime employee of Min-Chem Canada. Due to the Corona Virus / COVID19 Pandemic Restrictions, there will be a private cremation followed by burial. At a later date a Memorial Mass will be celebrated. Donations in memory of Larry to a charity of your choice, would be appreciated.



