LEE, FRANCIS Passed away at age 93 and will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Alice of more than 70 years. Francis was a committed father and caring grandfather and will be lovingly remembered by his immediate and extended family. Francis was a hard-working immigrant, with a strong work ethic to face life's obstacles. Francis was a positive, self-sacrificing and passionate individual who readily helped others in need. He was a well-read scholar in his own right and also an avid photographer and traveler, appreciating what life had to offer. Visitations on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4–8 p.m. and Mass on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 12 noon, at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, L3T 3Z2.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 22, 2019