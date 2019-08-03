Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS LYNDON DEVANEY. View Sign Obituary

DEVANEY, FRANCIS LYNDON B. Arch (Hons.) OAA, Architect Suddenly and unexpectedly, Lyndon Devaney passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in his 67th year. Beloved partner of Gale Willgoss, Lyndon will be remembered for his enduring generosity and indomitable spirit by her family, Tyla Fullerton and Brian Sweet, Kendra Fullerton and Adam Boddy, Stace Fullerton and Michael Gieck and Elise Fullerton and Dan Florescu. Sadly missed by his brother Relf Devaney and wife Susan Procter and his sister Jill and husband Richard Weston. Devoted uncle of Scott and Eric Weston. Loyal and devoted friend of Bill Harrison and his wife Trish. After graduating from the University of Toronto, Lyndon joined Zeidler Partnership in 1982, becoming a principal of the firm. In 2007, Lyndon and his team constructed the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Toronto. From Zeidler Partnership, Lyndon formed Devaney Strategic Planning and Design and in 2013 continued working with developers as a highly skilled project manager in Devaney Strategic Planning Inc. Lyndon's creative vision is seen in Canada Place, an iconic landmark in Vancouver Harbour; the World Trade Centre in Toronto; Canary Wharf in Britain; parq Vancouver Casino and Hotels Douglas and JW Marriott and additional projects across Canada and internationally. As an avid model maker in his teens, 'LD's exacting attention to detail became the hallmark of his work as an architect. His interest in sports was highlighted in his passion for Formula One's premier races and elite cars. Lyndon's trademark black T-shirt and black jeans exemplified his taste in classic, stylized simplicity. An esteemed colleague, respected mentor and trusted friend. Lyndon was predeceased by parents Francis Devaney (1969) and Joan Devaney Brown (2009).

