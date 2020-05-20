MACRI, FRANCIS MARIA December 11, 1943 - May 9, 2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we say goodbye to Francis (Francesco), in his 76th year. He is survived by his brother, Dominic and sister-in-law Grace, and, by his sister Maria, in Bologna, Italy. He is uncle to nieces, Andrea and Antonia, and nephews, Michael, Matteo and Alessandro. He is great-uncle to Luciano, Adriano, and, Francesca. After having earned his PhD in Comparative Canadian Literature, Francis went on to get his Juris Doctor from the University of Alberta. He practiced law in Canada's two most western provinces, until his return to Ontario, where he worked for the Provincial Government. Upon his retirement, Francis remained creative, always working with his hands, building, writing and reading. He will be missed by his cousins, relatives and many friends, whose lives he made so rich and full over the years. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 health concerns and restrictions, we will get together soon to Celebrate his Life, on Pelee Island...his favorite place to be. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in his memory, to the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation or to your charity of choice.



