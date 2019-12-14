FRANCIS MICHAEL "FRANK" GUERIN

Obituary

GUERIN, FRANCIS MICHAEL "FRANK" Longtime Belhaven resident and respected owner of Aquadyne Sales. Peacefully, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved partner of Mary Lee (nee Hoadley), of Belhaven. Loving father of Michael (Gail), Paul (Cindy), Lorna (Dave), Peter, David and Jennifer (Dave Lang). Cherished "Grampa" of Courtney, Sarah, Jennifer, Jaimie, Colin, Jason, Natalie and great-"Grampa" of Hunter. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Queensville Cemetery, Queensville, ON. In memory of Frank, donations made to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. You may sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 14, 2019
