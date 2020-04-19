VELLA, FRANCIS Happiest with family and friends crowded throughout his home and around his kitchen table, Francis had an infectious and playful laugh, a generous nature and a welcoming heart. He was a true gentleman. Francis passed away suddenly on April 15, 2020 in Mississauga, at the age of 85 and is dearly missed and fondly remembered. Francis is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary; children, Doris (Mike), Raymond (Karen), Robert and Alfred (Marissa); grandchildren, Andrew (Pam), Joanna, Deanna, Lisa, Nicholas and Jake; siblings, Filomena, Theresa, Esther (Charlie) and Joseph; and brothers-in-law, Frankie and Larry. He was predeceased by his siblings, Maria, John and Assunta; and siblings-in-law, Sam, Ritchie, Romano and Charlie. Francis also cultivated a wide network of friends. He treasured frequent coffee chats at nearby Rockwood Mall, pastizzi and beer at the Malta Band Club, speaking with his world-wide connections on his ham-radio and later through the internet and attending weekly Sunday Mass. A small, immediate family-only service and burial is planned. Donations to the Canadian National Institute of the Blind (CNIB), SickKids Hospital, or the Mississauga Humane Society in Francis' name are welcome in lieu of flowers. Online memorials may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.