DAL DIN, FRANCO "FRANK" Of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home, on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 63. Frank was a handyman who enjoyed woodworking and assisting all who asked with household projects. He spent many hours at car shows, in his garage man-cave tinkering around and polishing his treasured Mustang GT. Beloved husband and best friend of Wendy and dearly loved father of Jennifer (Justin), Deidre (Jesse) and Natalie. Cherished grandpa of Hudson, Lucas and Cole. Frank was born in Toronto in 1957, the son of the late Pietro and Eugenia Dal Din. Older brother of Walter, Linda (Tom) and Rino (deceased). Uncle of Samantha and Tabitha. Lovingly remembered by his extended family members and dear friends. He was a devoted Telecommunications Technician for over 40 years, leaving behind many respected colleagues. A visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home located at 45 Elgin Street in St. Thomas, on Saturday, October 17th from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
.