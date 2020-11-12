SPAGNUOLO, FRANCO P. May 24, 1957 - November 7, 2020 With such heartfelt sadness, our Frank passed away, Saturday, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (we almost got to celebrate 40 years). Father to James and Jennifer. Grandpa of Connor and Aiden, Son of Concetta, Sister Eleanor, Uncle of Maria, Micheal and Joseph. Prayers and love Frank, from all our families: our uncles, aunts, cousins, Melissa, friends; and our special family at Auto Glass Supply by Arnold, Arnold, Ali, Yolanda, Mark and all the staff and customers. We love you Frank, forever loved in our hearts and soul, and we miss you so much. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund (thestar.com/santaclausfund
). Visitation: DeMarco Funeral Home, 3725 Keele Street, Toronto, ON M3J 1N4, Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.