BOUCHER, DR. François-Gilles Passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2019, at the age of 69. Loving husband of Annie Dickson. Beloved father of Isabelle (Laurence Cymet) and Eliane and proud step-father of Michael and Jennifer (Joseph Craig Ivison). Proud grandfather of Vincent and Oliver and step-granddaughters Mary and Sarah. He is survived by four brothers. His career was devoted to academic Family Medicine. Friends are invited to visit at the St. Laurent Chapel of Hulse, Playfair & McGarry, 1200 Ogilvie Road (at Aviation Parkway), Ottawa, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, April 29th at 11 a.m. Interment Notre-Dame Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Moore and Dr. Rachel Goodwin for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, the Ottawa Hospital Foundation, the or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019