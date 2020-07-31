Franjo GAGULA

GAGULA, Franjo Passed away peacefully in Toronto, Canada on July 28, 2020. He died as he lived - with dignity. He was born on December 19, 1934 in Novakovi?i, Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina. Soon after arriving in Canada in 1980, Franjo got stuck in with learning English at nightschool, a job at Rowntree, then as a courier at our mother's law office - and worked hard until his retirement. He will now be with his beloved Marica and will be thought of most fondly by all who knew him. You did it your way, ati. We love you.