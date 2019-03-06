COLACCI, FRANK ANTHONY Passed peacefully on February 23, 2019 at the age of 68, while vacationing in Zihutanego, Mexico. His partner, Janet Smith, his children, Melissa Colacci, Amanda Colacci, Ryan Smith, his grandchildren, Evan Colacci, Preston Spence, Scarlett Spence, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his brother John Colacci (Marilee) will miss him dearly. A service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 2:30 p.m. at St. Frances Xavier Church, 304 Highway 8, Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1E6. We would like to invite everyone to join the family for a Celebration of Life following at 3:30 p.m. at Stoney Creek Lions Club Hall, 24 Sherwood Park Rd., Stoney Creek, ON L8E 4Y8. Please come prepared to share your best Frank story! In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 6, 2019