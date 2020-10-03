1/1
ADAMS, Frank Arend March 4, 1937 – September 19, 2020 With broken hearts we announce the passing of Frank Arend Adams. He passed peacefully at his home in Pickering on September 19, 2020, in the company of two of his children Lynn and Craig, and his beloved wife of 61 years, Mercia. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Shaun and Sarah, Lloyd and Brenda, and by his grandchildren Michael, Mitchell and Hayley. Frank will be greatly missed by his dear friend and brother-in-law Ralph Kiewitz, as well as his family in South Africa, namely Sydney, Maggie, Wayne and Jackie. Frank was cremated and a memoriam will be held at a later date

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
