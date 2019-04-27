FRANK BRUCE CLARK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK BRUCE CLARK.
Service Information
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON
M1K 1R1
(416)-267-8229
Obituary

CLARK, FRANK BRUCE Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, April 25, 2019 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn. Loving father of Jeanette (Chris), and Donna (John). Cherished grandfather of Christi and Sid. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Wildlife Federation would be much appreciated by family. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.