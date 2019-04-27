CLARK, FRANK BRUCE Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Wednesday, April 25, 2019 in his 87th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn. Loving father of Jeanette (Chris), and Donna (John). Cherished grandfather of Christi and Sid. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Wildlife Federation would be much appreciated by family. Online condolences may be made through www.mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019