McFARLANE, FRANK BYRON 1938 - 2020 Frank, at the age of 82, died peacefully September 2, 2020, at the Collingwood Marine Hospital. Frank leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Diane McFarlane (née Decary), his three children, Brenda Treiber, Cheryl Palmer (Greg) and Frank McFarlane (Carol Anne); his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Arlene Wynn and Carol Feasby, as well as his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Frank also had three step- children, Steven Pollard (Carmen), Eliane Turner (Doug) and Daniel Pollard (Liz); and his six step- grandchildren. Frank will be remembered for his generosity and love of family. Family members will individually have a celebration of life to honour Frank's memory. Donations gratefully appreciated to Parkinson Canada and the Canadian Mental Health Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store