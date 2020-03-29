|
CICCOLINI, SR., FRANK April 4, 1936 - March 26, 2020 Frank Ciccolini Sr., after a long life that played like his beloved operas, was called to God early morning March 26, 2020. We honour our hero by living the best of his examples. He will be forever missed by his loving wife Jennie. Son of the late Pasquale and Filomena Ciccolini. Cherished by his children Rita (Brian Patterson), Frank Jr. (Lori), Cathy (George Ioannides) and Patrick (Kathy), proud Nonno to Zachary, Emma, Clare and Luke. Frank will always be remembered by his siblings the late Mario (late Linda), Livio (Louisa), Sam (Donna) and Max (Marisa); and his in-laws, Fiorina (late Umberto), Maria (late Michael), Luisa (Vince), Louie (Donna) and Jimmy (Lina). He will also be missed by all his dear cousins in Italy. Frank's passion was also spending time with nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. One of his greatest lasting gifts for his children will be his friendships that he's forged throughout his life and still maintained today. Frank and Jennie arrived from Italy in the early 50s. Frank began his insurance career covering workers in the construction industry for life and disability income. Right from the earliest days of his career, he was an icon in his industry. He co-founded Ciccolini Insurance in 1966 which today operates as Masters Insurance with 6 offices and more than 120 valued employees. Frank's life passions were opera, music, travel and cottage life shared with family and friends alike. Frank was a trained opera tenor who entertained his family and friends at celebrations and formal functions. Apart from his family and career life, he found time to be a leader in his community. Acting as President or on the boards of: The Canadian Opera Company, Villa Colombo, CIPBA and an active member of Serra International and others. His example has inspired his children to continue his community involvement and their lives are richer for it. His family, career and community involvement were made possible by the unwavering support of his wife Jennie. One of our father's greatest examples is that he was a very giving man. In this respect, we will be asking anyone wanting to send food, flowers or any gifts to instead, make a donation to the front line healthcare workers via these respective hospital foundations or any local hospital of your choice in memory of Frank Ciccolini Sr.: Sunnybrook Hospital: https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/frankciccolinisr Humber River Hospital: https://hrrhf.akaraisin.com/fundraisingpage/frankciccolinisr or thru the Team Revolution Humber River Page: https://hrrhf.akaraisin.com/ui/TR2020/pledge/sponsor/start Mackenzie Health Foundation: https://mhf.akaraisin.com/ui/hostanevent/participant/5700258 North York General Hospital Foundation: http://www.nyghfoundation.ca/ William Osler (Etobicoke General) Hospital: https://oslerfoundation.org/Home In this respect, we are deferring a celebration of Frank's life, visitation and memorial mass to such a later date that is safe for everyone, especially our front line healthcare workers. The family is comfortable with this protocol and have no regrets whatsoever as we know this is how Frank would have wanted it. We thank you for your warm and overwhelming outpouring of support. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2020