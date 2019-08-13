LUSTY, FRANK DAVID It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved Frank, who passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Frank was predeceased by his father, Cyril, his mother, Sheila and his daughter, Christine and is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 49 years, his daughters, Kimberley (Dan) and Kaylea (Martin) and his precious grandchildren, Jackson, Lilie and Griffin. Frank is also survived by his only sibling, Trish (Brian) of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and her children, Justin, Aaron and Ryan. Frank will always be lovingly remembered for being a devoted, loving, kind and generous husband, father, "papa", brother, uncle and friend. An informal gathering of friends and family to celebrate Frank's life will be held on Thursday, August 15th from 2 to 4 p.m. at McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road in Ajax. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a contribution to a charity of your choice in his honour. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 13, 2019