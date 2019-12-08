LOWE, FRANK DENNIS Unexpectedly, on December 5, 2019. Dear husband to Yvonne (nee Pare) for 48 years. Devoted father to Sandra McKenzie (Michael), Melanie Hargreaves (Shawn), Christopher (Danielle) and Andrew (Mahdis). Beloved Grandad to Katelyn, Emma, Amber, Julia, Olivia and Alice. Forever missed by his sister Penny. Reunited with Mum and Dad, Roy, Barbara, baby Joann and his brother-in-law Bob, his racing companion for many years. Missed by his furry friend Shadow. He will always be remembered for his great love of family, his quirky sense of humour and his gift for storytelling. He taught us the importance of working hard and enjoying life's pleasures. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Service on Wednesday in the Funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation in his memory would be appreciated.

