DYKE, FRANK Passed away peacefully November 16, 2019 at Victoria House, Orillia. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Gina (John) and Lee-Anne (Tim). Frank will be dearly missed by his granddaughter Shavanna and fur baby Rosie. He is survived by his sister Dorothy of England. He will be missed by his extended family, friends and especially his Go Transit coworkers. Celebration of Frank's life to be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019