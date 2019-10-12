Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK EDWARD (TED) PRICE. View Sign Obituary

PRICE, FRANK EDWARD (TED) B. Comm. (Hons), M.A., C. Dir. 1951-2019 Frank Edward Price, Ted to all, passed away peacefully at home, with family, on October 7, 2019, ending his two-year fight with cancer. Born August 30, 1951, to Pat and Frank Price, he was the eldest of five. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Julia (née Purdy), his son, Liam (Susan McKay), his daughter, Courtney Firlit (Brian), his granddaughters, Claire and Paige Firlit as well as his mother and sisters, Cindy, Debbie Holmes (Jeff), Trish Blanchard (Randy) and Barb Filice (John). A graduate of Queen's University and the University of Toronto, Ted was an investment banker in Toronto and New York City with Inco, McLeod Young Weir and Scotiabank, for a quarter century. He first retired as Scotiabank's Global Banking and Markets Managing Director, CEO of U.S. Operations. Following this, Ted dedicated himself to public service. From 2001 to 2013, he was a regulator. He served with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, ultimately, as its Deputy Superintendent, and as a Director of the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation. During that period, OSFI's devoted team helped Canada's banks through the Global Financial Crisis. His contributions extended to the community. He served as a Director of Providence Healthcare and, more recently, as a Board Member of the Kingsburg Community Association. In 2012, he was recognized with the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal for significant contributions to Canadians. He continued to advise on risk management and risk governance, including as a Commissioner of the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission, until retiring one last time in late 2017. Principled and generous, Ted had a great sense of humor and a lot of common sense. He was good natured and straightforward, if not always subtle, in tackling challenges. He was generous with his time and earned the respect of all who worked with him. Amongst his proudest accomplishments were the rising fortunes of those he mentored. He came, late in life, to guitar playing, barn building, and flag flying. Always first on the dance floor, and often last off, he was a lifelong friend to many on Cairncroft, Division, Gladstone, Castlefield, Briar Hill, Lytton, Pondfield, Lowther, Kingsburg and all points in between. Ever supportive of the extended Price and Purdy families, he was a loving and loved husband, son, brother, uncle and father. In recent years, he found joy as Claire and Paige's doting grandfather, "Teddy," building swings and playhouses and wandering Hirtle's beach in Nova Scotia. He is at peace now and will be profoundly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4-6 p.m., at 135 St. George St., Toronto, Ontario.

