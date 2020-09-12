EVANS, Frank January 6, 1928 – August 20, 2020 In Loving Memory Suddenly passed away at home, at the age of 92 years. Proud Torontonian whose father Jack came from Gabresh, Aegean Macedonia, and mother Nellie (nee Heart) from London, England. He is survived by his daughter, Andreya Evans (Darren Winkler) and his son Gregory (Louise Simpson). He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Brenna and Lilah Winkler and his sisters Lorraine Amadio and Helen Sardella and his nieces and nephews, John, Susan and Carol Ann. He was predeceased by his brother John Evans. Music has been his life since he was a teenager and was part of his father's band, Jack Evans & His Orchestra. His brother John (a drummer) and Frank on (trumpet) played with the band, and Frank took it over at Jack's death in the 50's when it became the Frank Evans Orchestra. He played at Sunnyside Beach Sea-Breeze for 14 years as well as the Palais Royale and every major hotel for banquets and weddings. He was the house band at Dunn's Pavilion Bala in the summers from 1957-63. Frank taught music starting in the 60's at Central Technical High School and then spent the bulk of his career as music teacher at Western Technical High School. He loved his job and enjoyed teaching. He established a fund to be given to a Music Student at Commencement annually. As an expression of sympathy, please consider donating to the Frank Evans Music Award, http://www.wtcs.ca
