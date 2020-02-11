|
CHUI, Frank Fu-Shing Passed away peacefully, at the Mackenzie Health Centre in Richmond Hill, Ontario on Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Emily Ng and Eva Chui, son-in-law Dr. Ken Ng, grandchildren, Dr. Gilbert Ng, Virginia Ng, Andrew Ng and Brother John Chui (Mong-Ann). Visitation at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, on Friday, February 14th, from 5 - 9 p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday, February 15th, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mon-Shoeng Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020