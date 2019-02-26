Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK GEORGE COOPER. View Sign

COOPER, FRANK GEORGE WWII Veteran, RCAF Burma Squadron #435-436, Flying Officer; Former Warden for 39 years of St. George's Anglican Church, Cooper's Falls; Former Proprietor of Cooper's Falls General Store & Post Office (1946-1960) and Frank Cooper Construction Co. Peacefully at home, Washago, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his 97th year. Frank Cooper beloved husband of the late Mollie (nee Brien) and formerly Laureen (nee Dunlop). Father of Beverley Cooper of Calgary. Brother of James (Janet) Cooper, Aubrey Cooper, Fran Cousins, Thomas Cooper, Horace Cooper, Walter Cooper and Ada Clipsham/Laing, all predeceased. Frank is survived by his brother-in-law Norman Cousins of Orillia. Special uncle of many nieces, nephews their families and "grandpa Frank" to Ben Clipsham. Friends invited to meet the family at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Friday, March 1st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. James' Anglican Church, 58 Peter St. N., Orillia, on Saturday morning March 2nd, 2019 at 11 a.m. Spring interment will take place at St. George's Anglican Church Cemetery, Coopers' Falls. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or the Charity of One's Choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at

COOPER, FRANK GEORGE WWII Veteran, RCAF Burma Squadron #435-436, Flying Officer; Former Warden for 39 years of St. George's Anglican Church, Cooper's Falls; Former Proprietor of Cooper's Falls General Store & Post Office (1946-1960) and Frank Cooper Construction Co. Peacefully at home, Washago, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his 97th year. Frank Cooper beloved husband of the late Mollie (nee Brien) and formerly Laureen (nee Dunlop). Father of Beverley Cooper of Calgary. Brother of James (Janet) Cooper, Aubrey Cooper, Fran Cousins, Thomas Cooper, Horace Cooper, Walter Cooper and Ada Clipsham/Laing, all predeceased. Frank is survived by his brother-in-law Norman Cousins of Orillia. Special uncle of many nieces, nephews their families and "grandpa Frank" to Ben Clipsham. Friends invited to meet the family at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia, on Friday, March 1st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at St. James' Anglican Church, 58 Peter St. N., Orillia, on Saturday morning March 2nd, 2019 at 11 a.m. Spring interment will take place at St. George's Anglican Church Cemetery, Coopers' Falls. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital or the Charity of One's Choice. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Mundell Funeral Home

79 West Street North

Orillia , ON L3V 5C1

(705) 325-2231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close