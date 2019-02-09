Frank Gerald MacDONALD

Mac DONALD, Frank Gerald Suddenly passed away while in Myrtle Beach, SC, for the winter. He was not alone; as his wife, Sheila, was with him and he suffered no pain. He was a loving father to Mona and Linda (Gordon Cowan), grandfather to Christina and Sarah, great-grandfather to Adelynn and brother to Dolly, Helen, Les and Kevin. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Dundas and Ninth Line). If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences available at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019
