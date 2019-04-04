GILL, FRANK May 1, 1931 - April 1, 2019 (of Sundridge) Peacefully at Mount Sinai in Toronto on Monday, April 1, 2019, in his 88th year. Frank Gill, beloved husband of Anne Gill (nee MacGregor). Loving father of Fred (Kimberly), Timothy (Debbie), Rosemary (Ray) and Henry. Proud grandfather of Christopher and Brandon. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. Members of the Almaguin Highlands Lions Club will conduct a tribute service on Friday at 7:00 p.m. followed by a tribute service of the Sundridge Royal Canadian Legion at 7:30 p.m. and the Strong Masonic Lodge at 7:45 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of the late Frank Gill will be conducted at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Main Street in Sundridge on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Steven Smith officiating. If desired, memorial donations to a local charity would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2019