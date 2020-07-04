REES, FRANK GODDEN It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frank Rees on June 29, 2020 at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook in Toronto, shortly after his 96th birthday. Predeceased by his beloved wife Peggy Rees (née McFarlane), his sister Helen Morgan and brother Angus Rees. A wonderful father and grandfather, he leaves behind his children, Don Rees (Donna Scott-Rees) and Jayne Rees (Terry Conley), and grandchildren Tiffany Maynard (Aleks Despotovic), Ryan Maynard, Lindsay Bonnett (Jas Manhas), and Jameson Bonnett. Frank was born on June 8, 1924 on Bell Island, Newfoundland to Leslie and Julia Rees, and lived most of his life in Toronto. After attending Danforth Tech, Frank joined the Air Force and became a Navigator of Mosquitos in the RCAF 409 Squadron – the Nighthawks. He returned home in 1945 at the end of WWII, with the rank of Pilot Officer. Years later, when concerned about chronic neck pain, Frank's family doctor inquired if he had been in any accidents. Frank hesitated and then asked, "Do plane crashes count?" He survived three. Frank married the love of his life, Peggy McFarlane in September, 1945. They had been married for 66 years when Peggy passed away in 2011. He retired in 1984 following a long and successful career with Bell Canada. He was a devoted family man who coached his son's and nephew's hockey teams, and was a Scout Leader for several years. He loved his grandchildren and was a very big part of each of their lives. Frank was kind and generous, loved by all who had the pleasure to know him. Our thanks to Samantha, Emily and the dedicated staff at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook, who provided excellent care for him in his final months and days. Per Frank's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Frank's favourite charity, The Salvation Army – Uxbridge.



