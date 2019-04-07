Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK GOODRIDGE. View Sign

GOODRIDGE, FRANK June 27, 1934 – April 4, 2019 On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Frank "Frankie" Goodridge, loving husband and devoted father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84. Although not a regular church-goer, we suspect he is organizing a party for recent arrivals with music and scotch right now. Frank will be remembered by family and friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the creation of the Frank Goodridge Scholarship for the study of music. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 11th at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre, 7732 Mavis Road, Brampton. Visitation at one o'clock, service at two o'clock and reception to follow (

GOODRIDGE, FRANK June 27, 1934 – April 4, 2019 On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Frank "Frankie" Goodridge, loving husband and devoted father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84. Although not a regular church-goer, we suspect he is organizing a party for recent arrivals with music and scotch right now. Frank will be remembered by family and friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support the creation of the Frank Goodridge Scholarship for the study of music. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, April 11th at the Meadowvale Funeral Centre, 7732 Mavis Road, Brampton. Visitation at one o'clock, service at two o'clock and reception to follow ( https://mountpleasantgroup.permavita.com/site/FrankGoodridge.html Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 7, 2019

