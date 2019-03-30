Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK HAGEMANS. View Sign

HAGEMANS, FRANK WWII Veteran Frank Hagemans passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 98. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Cox. A private family funeral was held in Bobcaygeon. Beloved father of son Gary, wife Diane; daughter Susan DiCato (Hagemans), husband Joe DiCato (deceased). Grandfather to Julie Smith (Hagemans) and Jason Hagemans, Nick and Natalie DiCato. Great-grandfather to Keely and Parker Smith. Survived by brother Art Hagemans and predeceased by brothers John and Hank. Betty and Frank met, married and lived in Alderwood until they built their home in the Queensway area in 1950, where they lived for the next 60 years. They were truly dedicated and in love with each other. Frank worked in the hardware industry and was an outstanding gardener, a proud Canadian and an Honorary Dutchman. His family sincerely thanks the caregivers at Marnwood in Bowmanville, and Pinecrest in Bobcaygeon, for their loving attention to Frank. He was a true gentleman.

