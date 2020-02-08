|
HOCHREITER, FRANK HENRY March 14, 1927 – February 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Frank passed away peacefully, with his family at his side on February 4, 2020, in his 93rd year. Frank enjoyed a wonderful 63 years of marriage with his wife Barbara Catherine Hochreiter (nee Miller), who predeceased him (2013). He was a loving and dedicated father who will be deeply missed and forever cherished by his children, Barbara (Al), Carolyn (Larry), Frank (Tammy), Gary (Lori), Debbie (predeceased) and Lisa (Brad). Loving Opa to Jason, Sharlene (predeceased) (Mike and Kate), Curtis (Michelle), Jonathan, Ryan, Melissa (Derek), Dylan, Jack, Rodney, Krista (Harley), Shealynn (Dave), Cory (Cherisse), Troy; and proud Opapa to his great-grandchildren, Joshua, Luke and Leah, Louie and Elsie, Teira, Levi, Sawyer and Cori Lynn, Grace and Linden, Parker, Mavrick and Jude, Mya and Aria. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth Hochreiter and Frank Hochreiter as well as brother, Karl Hochreiter, and will be greatly missed by Karl's wife Elizabeth Hochreiter, niece Barbara Ann Cancilla (nee Hochreiter) (predeceased) (Robert) and their children, Brandon, Ryan, Andrew and Kevin and nephew Carly and family. He will always be remembered and greatly missed by his sister-in-law, Ann Hennessy (Miller), Len Hennessy (predeceased); his nieces, Kathy, Karen (Lonnie), his nephews, Brendan (Miriam), Brian (Bonnie) and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Frank will be fondly remembered by his many friends, clients and colleagues from his 35-year real estate career and recent retirement from Remax Professionals Inc., in Etobicoke. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 480 Rathburn Road, Etobicoke, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. The Family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Dr. C. Quinton and Dr. M. Vatsraj at Trillium Health Partners, Peel Senior Link Team, as well as Frank's longtime physician, Dr. Brian S. Strom and all of their respective staff members that serviced Frank's needs. THANKS, THANKS. For those who wish, donations may be made, in Frank's memory, to the or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020