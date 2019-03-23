HODGKINSON, FRANK Born June 6, 1929, sadly left us on March 9, 2019. Frank was a loving husband to his wife Barbara Hodgkinson and 4 step-children: Sharon Hagerty, Patricia Hagerty, Robert Hagerty and Suzanne Elphick. He was the oldest son of the late Gladys and James Hodgkinson. Brother to James and Bill. Blessed to have numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His career in geology and geophysical surveying took him across Canada and the Northern Territories for over 40 years. He flew every air service of this time taking him deep into the bush where no cars could venture, where he spent often 10 months of the year working in austere environments. A private cremation has taken place. Please join us to celebrate his life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 12 to 3 p.m. at: The Royal Canadian Legion, Scarboro Br. 13, 1577 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario M1N 1S3. The family would also like to thank all the staff on the 7th floor at Michael Garron Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Frank.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK HODGKINSON.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019