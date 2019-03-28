TESTANI, FRANK J. May 5, 1955 - March 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank J. Testani on March 22, 2019 at the age of 63. Loving father of Jeff and Katie Testani. Beloved brother of Peter (Lucy) Testani and sister Rosanna (Claudio) Farrace. Cherished by the mother of his children, Bette Testani (née McMillan). He will be missed by his nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at DeMarco Funeral Visitation Centre, 8003 Weston Rd., Woodbridge, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 100 Bainbridge Ave., Woodbridge, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/gord or mailed to Skate with Daniel, 148 Brooke St., Thornhill, ON L4J 1Y9, for brain tumour research in support of the Daniel Bertoia Family Endowment Fund and SickKids Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2019