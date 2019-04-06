LYONS, FRANK JOHN Peacefully at his home in Sutton with his family, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Frank Lyons, beloved husband for over 50 years to Gail (nee Cormack). Dear father of Jeffrey of Sutton, John (Lisa) of Sutton and Rebecca Butler (T.J.) of Pefferlaw. Loving Papa of Courtney (Joe), Nicole, Kaitlyn, Jakob, Haley and Natalie. Predeceased by his great-grandson Noah. Dear brother of Charlotte Comer, predeceased by his mother, Ina and his brother John. Son-in-law of Bruce Cormack and the late Queenie and brother-in-law of Richard (Denise) and Randy (Estelle). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, many friends and his dog Diesel. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019