DEEGAN, Frank Joseph July 15, 1931 - April 13, 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Frank Deegan on April 13, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Audrey (2018), and by his brothers Robert and Arthur. Frank will be missed by his loving family; Craig and his wife Catherine, Cheryle and her husband Michael Noel and Donna and her husband Ashley Forster. Cherished papa to Caroline Maura, Matthew, Bradley, Katie and Evan. Frank will also be missed by his sister Linda (Gerhard Jacob) in California and brother-in-law Marvin Ford (Christine). Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to the Credit Valley Health Team and Dr. Katherine Enright for their care and compassion. A special thank you to the nurses and personal support workers from the Mississauga Halton LHIN and Bayshore Home Health who cared for Frank in the past couple of months. A celebration of life will be planned at Christ the King Anglican Church at a later date, where Frank was a long time member. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Anglican Church (Etobicoke) or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.