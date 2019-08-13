Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK JOSEPH SCHMIDT. View Sign Obituary

SCHMIDT, FRANK JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at the Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care, on August 9, 2019, in his 98th year. He was predeceased by his wife Elisabeth, his daughter Susan and his brother Andrew. Frank is survived by his sons, Robert Schmidt (Dianne) and Ronald Schmidt (Shelley), grandchildren Kyle (Natalie), Bradley (Vanessa), Ann (Brian) and Eric (Stephanie), six great-grandchildren and his brother, Joseph. Frank was born on March 22, 1922 in Kernei, in the former Austrian Hungarian Empire to Ignace and Magdelena, immigrating to Canada when he was 11. He served in WWII with the Canadian Armed Forces in many European theatres of the war including the liberation of The Netherlands. He had many careers including auto mechanic, auto salesman and dealership sales manager. In later life, he became an author, writing stories about his life experiences and editing a German language newspaper. He was very proud of his Danube Swabian heritage and acted as president of the Danube Swabian Club for many years. Frank was a voracious reader and valued books very highly, always willing to learn something new. He had an extensive knowledge of classical music and was passionate about languages, being totally fluent in German as well as English and had a working knowledge of many others. Frank had a knack for fixing things and passed those skills on to his sons. He loved his cottage in Haliburton and worked tirelessly to make it a beautiful refuge for his family. He enjoyed travelling and with his wife, visited many countries on every continent except Antarctica. A private interment has taken place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Tony Stacey Centre for their effort, care and dedication. Also many thanks to Mike Jellen who spent much quality time with Frank in his last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society or Prostate Cancer Canada would be appreciated.

