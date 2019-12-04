WONG, Dr. FRANK KAM-LEUNG Passed away suddenly at home on November 30, 2019 in his 85th year. Beloved husband to Susan of 57 years and loving father to David and Michael (Bin), grandfather to Robert, Katlin, Julia and Sara, eldest brother of Stanley, Sun (predeceased), Brenda and Lolita. He has a legacy of grateful patients throughout his 48 years of practicing medicine. He will be forever remembered for his compassion and kindness touching each heart and soul he has encountered. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of Q.E.W.) on Friday from 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 4, 2019