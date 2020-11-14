1/
FRANK KARL JOSEPH HEILIGENTHAL
HEILIGENTHAL, FRANK KARL JOSEPH Peacefully, at Brampton Civic Hospital, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Frank Karl Joseph Heiligenthal, Brampton, at the age of 87 years, beloved husband of Edith van Willegen and the late Christine (Christa) Heiligenthal. Loving father of Robert and his wife Nancy. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Kevin, and Victoria. Dear brother of Peter and his wife Doris Heiligenthal. Frank will be sadly missed by his relatives and friends in Germany and Canada. A private family Funeral Mass will be held in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 8500 Islington Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment Nashville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Region of Peel Humane Society, Catholic Children's Aid Society, The Salvation Army, or the Canadian Wildlife Federation. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
