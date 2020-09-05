KENEL, FRANK (FRANZ) January 29, 1929 - August 31, 2020 With deep sadness, I Prisca Kenel, wife and long time friend to Frank Kenel, say goodbye to my beloved husband of 58 years. We had to let him go to our loving LORD after an illness he took with strength and courage. Frank was a dedicated and caring father to Evelyn (James), Christine (James) and Gregory, and attentive and loving grandfather to Jonah and Naomi. It is with heavy hearts but loving memories that we return him to our Creator; and pray only, that he wait peacefully and patiently for the eventual day we each go to join him. Memorial Service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home.



