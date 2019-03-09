FITZGERALD, Frank Kevin Passed away peacefully at Lakeside Long Term Care Centre, Toronto, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Marie for 61 years. Loving father of Karen, Barry (Delores), Glenn (Pauline) and Lisa (Michael). Proud papa of Rachel, Jeremy, Daniel and Tyler. He will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff and volunteers at Lakeside LTC. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, east of Jane Subway), from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Sunday. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 1701 Bloor St. W., Toronto, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019