KOLHATKAR, Frank (Vishwas) Died on August 23, 2019 at age 77, in Niagara-on-the-Lake. He is survived by Rowena, his wife of fifty years, whom he met after moving to Wisconsin from India in the 1960s to pursue an M.B.A. degree. He will also be missed by his daughters, Sheelah and Amanda, grandchildren Wyatt, Lola, Quinlan and Lilah and son-in-laws Seth McAllister and D'Arcy Walsh; brother Srinivas, sister-in-law Vasanti, nephews Nik and Neil; sister Suhas, brother-in-law Pramod, nieces Shilpa and Malavika; Margaret and David Walsh and the Aldana and McAllister families. He was passionate about classical music, opera and art, and he spent a long and decorated career at Deloitte, where he was a retired former Member of the Board of Deloitte Canada and Managing Partner of Deloitte's Global Financial Services Industries Practice. He will be remembered for his energy and intellect by his partners, colleagues and clients around the world, as well as the many men and women he mentored. We thank Considerate Cremation & Burial Services of St. Catharines. A memorial service will be held for Frank in Toronto in the fall. Memorial donations can be made to Child Haven International, which he supported.

