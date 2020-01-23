|
La VALLE, FRANK February 26, 1938 - January 21, 2020 Frank passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Frances for 54 years. Loving father of Claudia (Steve) and Carla (Fab). Adoring Nonno to Alex, Jack, Adam and Amanda. He will be greatly missed by his loving sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews, as well as his extended family and close friends. The love of Frank's life was his family and his time spent making memories with them at his cherished cottage in Wasaga Beach. Frank passionately worked until his 80th year as the General Manager of The Ontario Painter's Association, advocating on behalf of members with a tireless drive to advance investment in the trades Apprenticeship Program. Family and friends will be received at Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Highway 7, Woodbridge, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church (8500 Islington Avenue, Woodbridge), on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., 8500 Islington Avenue, Woodbridge. Entombment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Vaughan or the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 23, 2020